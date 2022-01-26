Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 361,223 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 361,223 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $755,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

