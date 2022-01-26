George C. Clark Sells 9,375 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

