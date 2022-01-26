Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 115869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

