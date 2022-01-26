GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $62.33 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 8.0% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.39.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.45. 237,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $587.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

