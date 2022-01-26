GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 152,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,099. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

