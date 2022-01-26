GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,042 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $70.26. 173,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

