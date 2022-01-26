GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.36. 13,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

