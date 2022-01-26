Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.59. Glencore shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 2,607,229 shares trading hands.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,855.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

