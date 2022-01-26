Glendon E. French III Sells 12,500 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $865.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after buying an additional 1,014,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 621,720 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

