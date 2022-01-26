Glendon E. French III Sells 12,500 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LUNG opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $865.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after buying an additional 1,014,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 621,720 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
