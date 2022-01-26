Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

