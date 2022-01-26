Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:GL opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

