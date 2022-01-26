GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

GMS traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. 1,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,285. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GMS by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

