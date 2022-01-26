GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970.53 Million

Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post sales of $970.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $968.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.60 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $873.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.52. 1,898,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,912. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in GoDaddy by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $321,000.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

