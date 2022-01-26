Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report $90.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.73 million and the lowest is $88.23 million. Gogo posted sales of $77.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $333.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $379.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.49 million to $394.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 17,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,579. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

