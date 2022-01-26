Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 13,172 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $76,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $175.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.30 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

