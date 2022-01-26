Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,878,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $73,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,155,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,584,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,819,000 after buying an additional 472,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

