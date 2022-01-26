Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,735,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $71,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

PK opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

