Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $70,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

