Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $74,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $57,961,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.69. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.