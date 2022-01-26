Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $81.11 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,730 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $81,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Provides asset management services

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.