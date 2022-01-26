Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

