Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

