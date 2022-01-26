Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $341,000 in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $220,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOFG opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

