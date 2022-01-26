Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

