Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.