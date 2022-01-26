Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $61.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $797.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.