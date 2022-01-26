Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $797.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSBC. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

