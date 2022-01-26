Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

GDOT opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

