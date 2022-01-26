Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,418 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.7% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,316,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 669.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $272.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,888. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.25.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.