Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 726,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,359,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.