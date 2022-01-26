Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.19. 3,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.49. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $163.04 and a twelve month high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.