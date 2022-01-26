Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2,522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EXI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $103.34 and a 52 week high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

