Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,513 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 254.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 57,568 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000.

EWJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 75,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

