Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Gryphon Capital Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0074.

About Gryphon Capital Income Trust

