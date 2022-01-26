Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

GCAAF stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

