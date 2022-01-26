Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GCG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th.
TSE GCG remained flat at $C$37.00 on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.50. The company has a market cap of C$997.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
