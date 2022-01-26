H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock remained flat at $$71.89 on Friday. 18,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

