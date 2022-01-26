Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

