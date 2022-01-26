Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.65.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 305,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,271,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

