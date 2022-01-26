Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

