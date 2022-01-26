Handshake Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Handshake has a total market cap of $94.39 million and $209,443.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.03 or 0.06619419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00290707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00781815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065026 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00389526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00243768 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 460,544,284 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

