Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €185.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €185.00 ($210.23) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($165.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €176.59 ($200.67).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €167.45 ($190.28) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($132.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €157.34.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

