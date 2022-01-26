Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $945.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

