HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC cut Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SMT traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.48. 30,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,803. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$4.83. The company has a market cap of C$241.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,633.24.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

