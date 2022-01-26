Head-To-Head Analysis: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) vs. Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TotalEnergies and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 1 4 7 0 2.50 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus price target of $60.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 6.04% 11.36% 4.54% Altex Industries -186.36% -7.88% -3.68%

Volatility and Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 1.06 -$7.24 billion $4.05 13.92 Altex Industries $40,000.00 32.28 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TotalEnergies.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.