Head to Head Contrast: CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) vs. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.76 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.09 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition beats CBAK Energy Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

