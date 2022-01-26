Head to Head Review: American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) vs. CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CSP and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,293.44%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than CSP.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 1.24% 0.45% 0.24% American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSP and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $49.21 million 0.72 $700,000.00 $0.15 53.80 American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 1.10 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

CSP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

