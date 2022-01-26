Head-To-Head Review: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) vs. Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Domo has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Domo and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -36.14% N/A -42.81% Cyren -63.77% -104.30% -29.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cyren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domo and Cyren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $210.18 million 6.32 -$84.63 million ($2.81) -14.49 Cyren $36.39 million 0.61 -$17.26 million ($0.28) -0.87

Cyren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Domo and Cyren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $99.40, indicating a potential upside of 144.05%. Given Domo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Cyren.

Summary

Domo beats Cyren on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

