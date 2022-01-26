Head to Head Review: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get INmune Bio alerts:

This table compares INmune Bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -40.84% -34.74% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -94.92% -68.14%

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.44%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.95%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 16,058.70 -$12.10 million ($1.55) -5.81 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($0.88) -3.58

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.