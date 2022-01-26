Head to Head Survey: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) & SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 6.96 $13.92 million $1.14 12.11

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Volatility and Risk

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50%

Dividends

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB. The fund focuses on intermediate maturity bonds across multiple industries and sectors. It employs fundamental analysis along with top-down approach to make its fixed income investments. The fund uses in-house research to make its investments. PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund was founded on December 27, 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

